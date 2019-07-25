|
Anthony E. Gibson
Tallahassee, FL - Anthony Edwin Gibson 65, of Tallahassee passed on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman's. A 1972 Godby High School graduate, Tony attended FAMU and was a former firefighter in Tallahassee and Atlanta. He also had been a FAMU parking officer. Survivors include his children: Antwan (Kassia) Gibson and Michellette Jackson; grandson, Micah Jackson; siblings: Juan and Jacqueline Gibson, Alwilter (Bill) Wilson, Roncaglia "Kim" (Terrance) Jackson and numerous other relatives and friends.
