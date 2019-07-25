Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony E. Gibson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony E. Gibson Obituary
Anthony E. Gibson

Tallahassee, FL - Anthony Edwin Gibson 65, of Tallahassee passed on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman's. A 1972 Godby High School graduate, Tony attended FAMU and was a former firefighter in Tallahassee and Atlanta. He also had been a FAMU parking officer. Survivors include his children: Antwan (Kassia) Gibson and Michellette Jackson; grandson, Micah Jackson; siblings: Juan and Jacqueline Gibson, Alwilter (Bill) Wilson, Roncaglia "Kim" (Terrance) Jackson and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now