Anthony J. Iverson
Tallahassee - Anthony Jerome Iverson, Sr., 49, transitioned Mon. June15 in Havana. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. June 27 at Precious Memories Chapel. Visitation will be from 3-7pm Fri. Jun. 26. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife: Sabrina Rogers; loving mother, Sandra M. Thompson, and stepfather, Thurman James Thompson; maternal grandmother: Vergie Annelle Smith; father-in-law: Louie Roger, Sr., and mother-in-law: Claudia Brundage; children: Anthony Iverson, Jr., Demetrius Iverson, and Kala'Jae Williams; step daughter: April Rogers; siblings: Robert Iverson, Jerry Iverson, Willie Iverson, Erwin Iverson, John Iverson, James Iverson, Sr., David Iverson, Sr. (Theodora), Linda Iverson-Colston (Jimmie), Barbara Boone (Robert), Mary Campbell (Douglas), Gloria Iverson-Seabrooks (James), Mary Iverson-Campbell, Roberta Denys Iverson-Bell (Danelle), Marguerite Isabel Iverson-Morris (Randell); special friend: Tawanna Lofton; and a host of other relatives & friends; Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr.,LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144, is assisting the Iverson Family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.