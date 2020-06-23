Anthony J. Iverson
Anthony J. Iverson

Tallahassee - Anthony Jerome Iverson, Sr., 49, transitioned Mon. June15 in Havana. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. June 27 at Precious Memories Chapel. Visitation will be from 3-7pm Fri. Jun. 26. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife: Sabrina Rogers; loving mother, Sandra M. Thompson, and stepfather, Thurman James Thompson; maternal grandmother: Vergie Annelle Smith; father-in-law: Louie Roger, Sr., and mother-in-law: Claudia Brundage; children: Anthony Iverson, Jr., Demetrius Iverson, and Kala'Jae Williams; step daughter: April Rogers; siblings: Robert Iverson, Jerry Iverson, Willie Iverson, Erwin Iverson, John Iverson, James Iverson, Sr., David Iverson, Sr. (Theodora), Linda Iverson-Colston (Jimmie), Barbara Boone (Robert), Mary Campbell (Douglas), Gloria Iverson-Seabrooks (James), Mary Iverson-Campbell, Roberta Denys Iverson-Bell (Danelle), Marguerite Isabel Iverson-Morris (Randell); special friend: Tawanna Lofton; and a host of other relatives & friends; Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr.,LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144, is assisting the Iverson Family.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Precious Memories Home for Funerals
2619 South Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
