Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Macedonia P.B. Church
Tallahassee - Mr. Anthony Alfonzo (Tony) Knight, 60, owner of New Image Body Shop, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Funeral service will be Saturday, March 30, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Macedonia P.B. Church. Viewing will be at Strong & Jones on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 12 noon - 7:00 P.M.

Survivors include his children, Anthony Knight and Delonte Knight; father, Andrew Knight, Sr., 2 sisters, 1 brother and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mattie Lee Knight.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019
