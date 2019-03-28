|
Anthony Knight
Tallahassee - Mr. Anthony Alfonzo (Tony) Knight, 60, owner of New Image Body Shop, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019.
Funeral service will be Saturday, March 30, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Macedonia P.B. Church. Viewing will be at Strong & Jones on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 12 noon - 7:00 P.M.
Survivors include his children, Anthony Knight and Delonte Knight; father, Andrew Knight, Sr., 2 sisters, 1 brother and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mattie Lee Knight.
