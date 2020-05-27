|
Anthony "Tony" Mordica, Sr.
Tallahassee, FL - Anthony Romeo Mordica, Sr., 70, of Tallahassee went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving wife, Beverly Houston Mordica and family, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Funeral services are scheduled for 12 noon Monday, June 1, in Greenwood Cemetery. A more detailed obituary will be published in Sunday's Tallahassee Democrat and at tillmanfh.com. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is serving the Mordica family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 27 to May 28, 2020