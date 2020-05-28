Anthony "Tony" Mordica Sr.
Anthony "Tony" Mordica, Sr.

Tallahassee, FL - Anthony Romeo "Tony" Mordica, Sr., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Funeral services will be 12 noon Monday, June 1, in Greenwood Cemetery. Tony was born November 25, 1949 to the now-late Alfred A. Mordica and Hazel Bailey Mordica. He graduated from Rickards High School in the Class of 1967. He was employed with General Dynamics, formerly Olin Corporation from June 29, 1970 and retired on December 1, 2014 as a Chief A Engineer. Tony's love and legacy will be cherished forever by his loving and devoted wife, Beverly Houston Mordica; children: Anthony R. (Latoria) Mordica, Jr., Tamisha J. Mordica, Tonya (Bernard) Ransom, Fred (Felicia) Smith, Jr.; brothers: Alfred A. Mordica, Jr., Roscoe Mordica and Bernard Mordica; sisters: Althea Lewis, Geneva Colson, Arthenia Mills and Betty (Reverend George) Proctor; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and sorrowing friends.






