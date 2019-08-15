Services
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2619 South Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary the Cornerstone MB. Church
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Calvary the Cornerstone MB. Church
Antrail D. Dyson Obituary
Antrail D. Dyson

Tallahassee - Antrail Devion Dyson, 19, of Jacksonville transitioned Tues. Aug. 6 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Aug. 17 at Calvary the Cornerstone MB. Church with burial at Southside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-6pm Fri. Aug. 16 at the church. He is survived by his mother: Apostle Sheila Dyson; father: Antoine Dyson, Sr.; siblings: Antoine Dyson, Jr. (Barbara), Alvinecia Dyson, Aveion Dyson; grant parents: Juliette Young, Claude Harris; fiance': Angel Bryant; nieces & nephews: Anthony Harrison, Ayden Harrison, A'Nehemiah Dyson; and a host of other relatives & friends. Richardson's Family Funeral Care (850) 576-4144.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019
