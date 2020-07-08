Apostle Steven Darnell OdomTallahassee, FL - Apostle Steven Darnell Odom, 55, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, June 29, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Bethpage Cemetery, Wacissa. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A native of Flomaton, AL. Apostle Odom had served as pastor of Jesus, the Unfold Mystery Ministries in Sneads, FL; he had previously pastored in Flomaton. He had been an Oil Field Technician for Powder Gulf. Cherishing his love are his loving wife, Elouise Hall Odom; son, Steven D. Odom, Jr.; daughters: Sicely Odom, Beniesha Hall and Shayla Robinson; grandchildren: Javius Robinson, Jania Springer, Braya Hall and Nehemiah Edwards; sisters: Earnestine Odom (Harold) Carter and Rebecca Odom; brother: Richard (Gudrum) Odom, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends.