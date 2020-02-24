Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Wake
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Mt. Sinai AME Church
5998 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Faith Chapel Pentecostal Church
Tallahassee, FL - Arabelle Williams Huewitt, 84. of Tallahassee passed on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Faith Chapel Pentecostal Church, with burial in Mt. Sinai Cemetery. A Wake service will be from 4:30-6:30 Friday at Mt. Sinai AME Church, 5998 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311. Mrs. Huewitt was retired from St. Joseph Hospital, Tampa and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. Cherishing precious memories are her husband, Johnny Huewitt; daughters, Erma Williams and Patricia (Andrew) Weatherspoon; son, David (Annette) Gibson, Jr.; seven grand and three great-grandchildren; sisters: Bernice (Lee) Howard, Essie Turner, Rosa Lee Williams and Alean (Larry) Austin; brother: Cleveland (Joyce) Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020
