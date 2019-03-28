|
|
Archie Delos Wilcox
Tallahassee - Archie Wilcox went to his heavenly home on the evening of Sunday March 24, 2019. He was born in Nunda, SD on June 30, 1927 to Roy and Anna Wilcox. After a stint as a paratrooper in the Army, he received his Masters in physics with emphasis on nuclear engineering from South Dakota State University in 1955, and his work in designing shielding for reactor cores and waste containers took him to many interesting places including Texas, California, New York and Florida. In 1958, he married Ethel Haag, and they had one daughter, Christie.
Archie loved his family very much, and enjoyed seeing his brothers, sisters, cousins and relatives at family reunions. He liked fishing and doing projects around the house, and he had a green thumb for gardening and fruit trees. He and Ethel were married for 52 loving and happy years, and after her death he remained in their home in Richland, WA until 2016, when he came to stay with Christie, her husband James and grandchildren Michelle and Erik. Every day he would read the funnies in the newspaper and work the Jumble. He loved reading and playing Scrabble. He and Christie did Saturday errands together, which always included cheesecake and a cup of coffee at a local bookstore. He loved seeing his grandchildren excel in school and sports, and he appreciated James' caregiving at home during the last few months.
He is survived by his brother Earl Wilcox (Eleanor), his sister Vera Peterson (Stan), daughter Christie Lamm (James), grandchildren Michelle Lamm and Erik Lamm, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Burial will be in Richland, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Archie's memory to the Froslie - Wilcox Freshman Scholarship at South Dakota State University (make checks payable to the SDSU Foundation, 815 Medary Ave, Box 525, Brookings, SD, 57007).
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their local arrangements. (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019