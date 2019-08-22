|
Archie L. Daniels
Port St. Joe - Archie L. Daniels, 64, a brick mason transitioned Fri. Aug. 9 in Port St. Joe. Funeral service will be 1pm Sat. Aug. 24 at The Body Of Christ Jesus Church with burial in Forrest Hill Cemetery,both in Port St. Joe. Visitation will be from 11am until the hour of service Saturday at the church. Survivors include his mother: Corine Daniels; brothers: Lorenzo Daniels, Todd McNair; sisters: Freddie Daniels Melton, Sandra Watts, Shalet Cooper; wife: Doris Daniels; children: Corey Daniels (Valerie), Chris Daniels, Mandricka Underwood (AL), Lekeitha Langston (Eric), Dalia Berry, Tonya Jones, Precious Hayes, Farrah Mesidor, Sabrina Daniels; (19) grand children, (1) great grand son. Richardson's Family Funeral Care (850) 576-4144.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019