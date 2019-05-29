|
|
Archie L. Smith
Perrine, FL - Archie Lee Smith, 78, of Perrine, FL unexpectedly passed on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Mt. Olive P.B. Church, Lamont, FL, with burial at 2:00 p.m. in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, 690 Cypress St., Monticello, FL. A Lamont native, Mr. Smith was a U.S. Army veteran and the owner of Perrine Auto Repair. He had been a well-known resident of the South Dade Community. Cherishing precious memories are his loving wife, Theresa Kinsey Smith; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 29, 2019