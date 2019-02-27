|
Arden Dale Henderson, 76, of Tallahassee died peacefully Saturday (02/23/19) at his home. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio, his family resided in South Shore, KY. Dale was an Eagle Scout who graduated from McKell High School (South Shore) in 1961. Dale continued his education at Eastern Kentucky University, where he earned his degree in Business Administration in 1966. The day after graduation from EKU, Dale was commissioned into the Army, and was married the next day to his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara Ann Hampton.
After serving as a Captain in the Army, Dale returned home and began working as a pharmaceutical sales representative for Pfizer. As a business major, Dale dreamed of owning his own company, and he and Barbara co-owned C&H Lumber, a marine hardwood supply company. From there, he went to work for Williams Communications, where he retired in 2002. Dale then began his biggest work, owner and operator of Camp Poppi.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Haskell Parks Henderson and Gladys Charlotte Woods Henderson; and son in law, Paul David Luther. Survivors include: The love of his life, wife, Barbara; daughters, Cathy (Chuck) Fair of Pace, FL, Michelle Henderson and Jennifer Luther of Tallahassee; granddaughters, Cayla and Chloe Fair of Pace, FL. End of life comfort care was provided at home by the amazing staff of Big Bend Hospice.
Memorial services will be at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home on Timberlane at 4:30 PM on Thursday, February 28th. There will be a celebration of life reception following the service. Flowers are welcome, or for those who wish, the family suggests a memorial donation to Boystown, www.boystown.org or The , www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org in Dale's Memory.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019