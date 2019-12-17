|
Ardrue Raney Syfrett Hughes
Tallahassee - Ardrue Raney Syfrett Hughes passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the age of 94.
Ardrue was born on October 30, 1925 on a little farm in Alford, Florida (Jackson Co.). She was the youngest of 7 - four brothers and two sisters, all of whom predeceased her. She grew up in a world vastly different from the one we live in, walking down long dusty dirt roads to attend the Alford School. She graduated from Cottondale High School and went on to work in a bank in Marianna where she met the love of her life, Herman Hughes. They married and moved to Tallahassee where she lived in their home on Dellview Drive until she was 92.
Ardrue and Herman were married for 49 years and had one daughter, Penny Folsom (Byron). After Herman's passing in 2002, Ardrue went to work at Bevis Funeral Home where she used her gifts of hospitality and compassion to comfort many grieving families. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church for over 65 years. She loved the Lord and her church dearly and most especially her Sunday School class. While Ardrue lived a quiet life, tending to her home, family and providing fantastic southern cooking for all those she loved, she was a fierce prayer warrior. Only heaven knows all that was accomplished through her devoted prayer life.
She is survived by her daughter and loving son-in-law, two beloved grandchildren, Matthew Folsom (Jessica) and Sarah Folsom along with many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. She was especially proud of her one great-grandchild, William Matthew Folsom.
The family will receive friends at 10:00AM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road, with the service following at 11:00. Burial will be at the Alford City Cemetery in Alford, FL Thursday afternoon.
Her family would like to express special thanks to the many caregivers at Tapestry on Lakeshore who gave her much love and care, and to Big Bend Hospice for their invaluable help.
Rocky Bevis and Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) are assisting the Folsom family with their arrangements.
