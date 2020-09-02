1/1
Aremer "Irene" Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aremer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aremer "Irene" Williams

Monticello, FL - Aremer "Irene" Williams, 92, of Monticello's Aucilla Community passed on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Graveside services are 12 noon Saturday in Emory Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at her church, Shiloh AME Church in Aucilla. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. A very talented lady, Mrs. Williams was a great cook and a master at crocheting. She was well-known for being a superb private-duty homemaker. She also was a talented pianist and vocalist. Cherishing her love are her daughter, Fannie (Rudolph) Byrd; sons: Jimmy Siplin, Jerry (Sandra) Siplin and Darrell (Stacey) Williams; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Shiloh AME Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Emory Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved