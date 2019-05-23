|
|
Armetta Mash
Havana, FL - Armetta Mash, 76, of Havana, FL passed on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Family Worship and Praise Center, 1609 Branch Street, Tallahassee, FL, with burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Havana, FL. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in Boston, GA, Ms. Mash was a longtime Havana and Tallahassee resident and a dedicated caregiver for the elderly. Survivors include her daughters, Wanda (Donald) Jones, Beneka Ceasor and Vanessa Williams; sons, Rickey Thompson, Danny Jr., Michael (Veronica) and Robert (Katrese) Williams; several grand and great-grandchildren; sisters, Janie Evans and Mary Mash; and numerous other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 23, 2019