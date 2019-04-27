Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Yard at Railroad Square
644 McDonnell Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Art Odeneal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Art G. Odeneal

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Art G. Odeneal Obituary
Art G. Odeneal

Asheville, NC - Art G. Odeneal, age 67, passed away peacefully on March 30th, 2019 in Asheville, North Carolina. He was born on April 3rd, 1951 in West Palm Beach, Florida and is survived by his children, Reed Odeneal, Robin Knepp, and Carrie Anne Odeneal; and granddaughters, Emersyn and Ellis.

Art lived a joyful life fulfilled through spending time with his family and living out his passion for making pottery and teaching. He spent many years in Tallahassee where he mentored and inspired countless students at Leon High School and the Lafayette Park Arts & Crafts Center. He will be remembered as a devoted father and grandfather, dedicated teacher to his students, a helpful soul who brightened and touched the lives of everyone around him.

His children wish to invite all who would like to attend to a Celebration of Life service to be held at The Yard at Railroad Square at 644 McDonnell Drive on Sunday, May 19th between 1 pm to 5 pm.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.