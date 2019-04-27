|
Art G. Odeneal
Asheville, NC - Art G. Odeneal, age 67, passed away peacefully on March 30th, 2019 in Asheville, North Carolina. He was born on April 3rd, 1951 in West Palm Beach, Florida and is survived by his children, Reed Odeneal, Robin Knepp, and Carrie Anne Odeneal; and granddaughters, Emersyn and Ellis.
Art lived a joyful life fulfilled through spending time with his family and living out his passion for making pottery and teaching. He spent many years in Tallahassee where he mentored and inspired countless students at Leon High School and the Lafayette Park Arts & Crafts Center. He will be remembered as a devoted father and grandfather, dedicated teacher to his students, a helpful soul who brightened and touched the lives of everyone around him.
His children wish to invite all who would like to attend to a Celebration of Life service to be held at The Yard at Railroad Square at 644 McDonnell Drive on Sunday, May 19th between 1 pm to 5 pm.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 27, 2019