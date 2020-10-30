Arthur J. Shelfer, Jr.
Tallahassee - Arthur Julian Shelfer, Jr. died at home on October 28, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. He was 71 years of age.
Arthur was born in July of 1949, in Atlanta, to Arthur J. Shelfer and Julia Cooper Shelfer (deceased). He was educated in Atlanta and graduated from Virginia Military Institute with a BA in history in 1971. He continued his education at Emory Law School in Atlanta where he earned his JD. He was a Captain in the United States Army Reserves and became an FBI agent in 1975. After leaving the FBI he practiced law in Thomasville, Georgia for 30 years.
Arthur was a man of unique wit and humor, appreciated by those who knew him well. He was a great friend who loved animals, nature, and all outdoor activities. He was an avid camper, hiker, and canoeist. He especially found great joy in his canoeing activity with family and a very special group of friends. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, and son. He will be sorely missed.
Art is survived by his wife of 43 years Janice Ward Shelfer; son Arthur Tristan Shelfer and his wife Katherine of Tallahassee, Florida; sister Jane Shelfer Mobley and her husband Graham; nephew Michael Mobley, Karen, and their children; and his niece Catherine Mobley Preissig.
The family will not have a service at this time given the current pandemic. A memorial service will be announced at a later date at which time we will celebrate the life of Arthur. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the American Cancer Society
.