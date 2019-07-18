|
|
Arthur Kimble, Sr.
Tallahassee, FL - Arthur Lee Kimble, Sr., 80, of Tallahassee passed on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL 850-942-1950). Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman's. Mr. Kimble had worked in the paper mill and construction industries. Survivors include his sons, Dennis and Arthur Kimble, Jr.; daughters, Vivian Kimble (Frank) Wanza, Linda Kimble (Arthur) Wright, Sharon Davis and Gail Yates; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren; brothers, Charles (Barbara Ann) Jamison and Leroy Jamison and a sister-in-law, Elouise Jamison; numerous other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his daughters, Brenda Davis and Beverly Faye Kimble.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 18, 2019