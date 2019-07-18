Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Arthur Kimble Sr. Obituary
Arthur Kimble, Sr.

Tallahassee, FL - Arthur Lee Kimble, Sr., 80, of Tallahassee passed on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL 850-942-1950). Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman's. Mr. Kimble had worked in the paper mill and construction industries. Survivors include his sons, Dennis and Arthur Kimble, Jr.; daughters, Vivian Kimble (Frank) Wanza, Linda Kimble (Arthur) Wright, Sharon Davis and Gail Yates; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren; brothers, Charles (Barbara Ann) Jamison and Leroy Jamison and a sister-in-law, Elouise Jamison; numerous other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his daughters, Brenda Davis and Beverly Faye Kimble.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 18, 2019
