Arthur Willard Southall, Jr.
Tallahassee - Arthur "Art" Willard Southall, Jr. age 91 peacefully passed August 16, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Lake Park, GA and had lived in Tallahassee since 1962. Art played semi-pro baseball for the Yankee Farm Team until joining the United States Air Force and going to the Korean War. After the war, he was honorably discharged, then joined FCI as a Correctional Officer and moved to Tallahassee, retiring from there in 1983. He later had another retirement from Tallahassee Community College as a Courier. He was a lifetime member of the Elks, an avid golfer, and a Florida State football fan. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Eugenia Southall; two daughters, Wynette Williams and Celynna Southall Pinson (Victor); one granddaughter Morgan Murphy and one great-grandson Gavin Gower. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has requested a donation to Big Bend Hospice in Art's name. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com
850-385-2193)