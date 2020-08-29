1/1
Arthur Willard Southall Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Willard Southall, Jr.

Tallahassee - Arthur "Art" Willard Southall, Jr. age 91 peacefully passed August 16, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Lake Park, GA and had lived in Tallahassee since 1962. Art played semi-pro baseball for the Yankee Farm Team until joining the United States Air Force and going to the Korean War. After the war, he was honorably discharged, then joined FCI as a Correctional Officer and moved to Tallahassee, retiring from there in 1983. He later had another retirement from Tallahassee Community College as a Courier. He was a lifetime member of the Elks, an avid golfer, and a Florida State football fan. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Eugenia Southall; two daughters, Wynette Williams and Celynna Southall Pinson (Victor); one granddaughter Morgan Murphy and one great-grandson Gavin Gower. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has requested a donation to Big Bend Hospice in Art's name. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE Cremation-Prearrangement Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved