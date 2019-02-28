|
Artis C. Coward
Tallahassee, FL - Artis Catherine Butler Coward, 90, of Tallahassee passed on February 19, 2019. Memorial services are 11:00 a.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mrs. Coward had been a manager with Cochran Catering before becoming a childcare provider. Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Hazel Butler, Kathy Williams, Debra Nicholas, Willie (Carrie Ann) Butler, William Butler, Patrick Williams and Ernest Butler; great nieces and nephews, Chinyere Rumph, Kelena Williams, Tony and Antwan Butler and Patrick Williams, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends, including Vickie (Joseph) Sobodowski.
