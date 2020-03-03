Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
1432 Calloway St.
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Paul Russell Church of Christ
Artis Lee Grant

Artis Lee Grant Obituary
Artis Lee Grant

Tallahassee, FL - Brother Artis Lee Grant, retired concrete contractor died Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was a native of Lyons, GA and relocated to Tallahassee, FL at an early age. He received his education at Lincoln High School and was a member of the Church of Christ, Paul Russell Road, where he served faithfully until his demise. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Paul Russell Church of Christ, with burial in Southside Cemetery. The funeral cortege will assemble at 1432 Calloway St., at 12 noon. Treasuring his love and legacy are his devoted wife, Allie Mae Grant; daughters: Barbara Ann Bryant, Lela Drucilla Grant and Crystal Artisa Grant; sons: Don L. (Lorraine) Grant, and Oliver Mitchell; sister, Piccola Randolph; six grand and six great-grandchildren; and a host of devoted cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Louvenia Grant; son, Artis Dean Grant and brother, Josephus Grant.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
