Dr. Arun Dattatraya Joshi, a resident of Tallahassee, Florida passed away on November 20, 2020 at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his parents Dattatraya and Sharda Joshi, his brothers Vasant Joshi and Ashok Joshi, and his sisters Kamal Poonekar and Sulabha Khanabilkar.
He is survived by his wife, Dr. Anjali Joshi, of Tallahassee; son, Atul Joshi, of Tallahassee; daughter, Amita Sinha (Niraj) of Charlotte, North Carolina; and granddaughters, Kate and Harper Sinha of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Dr. Joshi was born in Baroda, India. He became a physician, immigrated to the United States in 1966, and then moved to Tallahassee in 1973. He had a very successful career as a General Surgeon, Emergency Room Physician, and working for the State of Florida.
The family is planning a private service due to the national Covid-19 emergency. There will be a memorial service in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
.