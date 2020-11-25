1/1
Dr. Arun Dattatraya Joshi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arun's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Arun Dattatraya Joshi, a resident of Tallahassee, Florida passed away on November 20, 2020 at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his parents Dattatraya and Sharda Joshi, his brothers Vasant Joshi and Ashok Joshi, and his sisters Kamal Poonekar and Sulabha Khanabilkar.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Anjali Joshi, of Tallahassee; son, Atul Joshi, of Tallahassee; daughter, Amita Sinha (Niraj) of Charlotte, North Carolina; and granddaughters, Kate and Harper Sinha of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Dr. Joshi was born in Baroda, India. He became a physician, immigrated to the United States in 1966, and then moved to Tallahassee in 1973. He had a very successful career as a General Surgeon, Emergency Room Physician, and working for the State of Florida.

The family is planning a private service due to the national Covid-19 emergency. There will be a memorial service in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved