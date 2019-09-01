|
Arvah Branch Hopkins, Jr.
- - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Arvah Branch Hopkins, Jr., better known as Mike. He left us on August 24, his 78th birthday.
Mike is the son of Becky Lou and Arvah Branch Hopkins, former City Manager of Tallahassee.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Vicki, three daughters he adored, Ashley Gouras (Chris), Shelby Vanderlan (Blake), and Tori Haley (Brian), his caregiver and dear family friend, Fran Weeks, and his constant companion, his lab, Stryker.
His eight grandchildren, Tripp, Kendyll and Branch Hopkins Gouras, Colton and Westen Arvah Vanderlan, and Bryson, Nolyn and Lawson Haley were his pride and joy.
He loved his role of Grandpa and made it his mission to make them laugh at his silliness. He treasured each of them.
Mike loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and in his younger days, training Labrador Retrievers and running them in field trials. He loved history, John Wayne, and watching FSU football with his children and grandchildren. His very favorite times were spent with his family at the place he held most dear to his heart, St. Teresa Beach.
Mike's great grandfather, Arvah Hopkins, along with three other Tallahassee men, founded St. Teresa Beach, naming it after Arvah's daughter, Teresa, who was the granddaughter of Florida's sixth Governor, John Branch. This history meant a great deal to him and he passed his love and pride for his heritage to his daughters and grandchildren. St. Teresa was where he always wanted to be.
A celebration of his life was held on August 25. Our hearts are so full of love for him and he will be missed every minute of every day by us all.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019