Dr. Arvid Vincent MukesTallahassee, FL - Dr. Arvid Vincent Mukes, 78, of Tallahassee finished his earthly course on Friday, June 12, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Culley's Meadowwood Cemetery, 700 Timberlane Rd., Tallahassee, FL 32312. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A native of Chandler, OK, Dr. Mukes grew up in Oklahoma City, graduating from Douglas High School. He earned his B.S. degree in Graphic Arts. He began his first academic appointment at Mississippi Valley State University as an assistant professor and director of Printing Services from 1964-1986. While at MVSU, he earned his M.S. degree in Graphic Design Management from the Rochester Institute of Technology, later earning the Doctor of Education (Vocational Education) degree from the University of Arkansas. He accepted an appointment as full professor at FAMU in 1986. He was Chair of the Graphic Communications (Art) Department and Associate Dean in the School of Journalism and Graphic Communication. Dr. Mukes served as a member of the National Board for the Accrediting Council for Collegiate Graphic Communication. He was a recognized expert in graphic arts, having published widely and received numerous grants while at FAMU. After a distinguished 28-year career at FAMU, he retired in 2014. He was a faithful member of Bethel AME Church for 34 years, serving as a Steward. Dr. Mukes' love and legacy will be cherished forever by his devoted wife, Ora Sullivan Mukes; children: Dr. Visanio (Lauren) Mukes and Jessica Mukes (Leroy) Magwood; six grandchildren: Alexandria, Katherine and Dylan Magwood and Gavin, Glenn and Grayson Mukes; sisters-in-law: Gwendolyn Mukes, Ella (Frank) Hughes, Dolores Hopkins, Jo Ann Dickey, Betty, Bettye and Margit Sullivan; brothers-in-law: Anthony (Beverly), William, Willie (Fannie) and Rudolph (Jeanette) Sullivan; cousin and special friend, Artis V. Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, David Lee Hall; father, Eugene Mukes and brother, Elarryo Mukes.