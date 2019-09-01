|
|
Ashley Parramore Beggs
Madison - Ashley Parramore Beggs, 86, of Madison, Florida went to be with Jesus his Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born August 1, 1933 to the late Thomas John Beggs, Jr. and Frances
Wadsworth Beggs at their family home in Madison, Florida and is a 5th generation Madisonian. Ashley's family was one of the founding families of Madison County, and his family continues to live on the original property.
He was a 1951 graduate of Madison High School where he was Senior Class President and excelled in all sports. He attended University of Florida and was a member of Sigma Epsilon Fraternity. He was a graduate of Dallas Institute of Gupton Jones School of Mortuary Science in Dallas, Texas.
He started working in the family business at age 6. After graduation, Ashley worked for his father at T. J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons Funeral Home in Madison and is now President of the organization. He always had a growth mindset and was solely responsible for the expansion of Beggs Funeral Homes to Monticello, Tallahassee, and Perry.
His legacy will live on forever in these businesses.
Ashley has been a prominent member and supporter of the Madison Community his entire life and has had many accomplishments.
He was a charter member of Madison Country Club, President of the Jr. Chamber of Commerce and helped organize the first Chamber of Commerce in Madison, member of Madison Industries which brought industries into Madison. He has been a generous supporter of schools and athletics' in Madison, Jefferson, Leon, and Taylor Counties. He was a member of the Masons, Shriners, Jesters, and an active Rotary member for many years.
He has served on many boards including the Board of Madison Industries, First Federal and now Capital City Bank for thirty-five years, Funeral Services, Inc.; he represented the entire district as the President of the Florida Board of Funeral Directors for District 2.
He was a founding Board member of Madison Academy and served on the Booster Club Board for many years at Aucilla Christian Academy.
He was a United States Air Force Veteran, and served his country in the Korean War Conflict as an aircraft mechanic, and was awarded the Nation Defense Service Medal.
Ashley was a true man of God and was a great Christian example for his family and friends. He has been an active member of the First Baptist Church in Madison, where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, in the Awana program, and recently served as President of the Men's Sunday School Class, and he always supported the Youth of the Church.
He was a loyal man who lived out his Christian beliefs, loved his country, and did everything he could to make his community a better place to live.
He is survived by his loving devoted wife of forty-seven years, Martha Rowe Beggs, one daughter, Ansley Beggs Rogers (Lee) of Madison, Florida, three sons, Allen Kyle Beggs, of Madison, Fl, Michael Bradford Beggs of Lake Park, Georgia, and Judson Talmadge Beggs of Madison, Florida, six grandchildren, Ashlyn Elizabeth Rogers, Riley Parramore Beggs, Allen Kyle Beggs, Jr. , Bobbi Beggs Sapp, William Kelley, and Elizabeth Beggs Spruill, and special nephew William Ashley Winter, brothers, Thomas John Beggs III and William Turner Beggs and a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death were parents, Thomas John Beggs, Jr. and Frances Wadsworth Beggs, two sisters, Frances Beggs Winter and Ann Beggs Reddick, and son, Ashley Parramore Beggs, Jr.
Funeral Services will be Monday, September 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church in Madison, Florida. Interment will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery Madison Florida. There will be a visitation Sunday from 5:00-7:00 pm at Beggs Funeral Home Madison Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aucilla Christian Academy Athletics at 7803 Aucilla Hwy. Monticello, Florida 32344, and First Baptist Church Madison Rock Student Ministries, PO Box 307 Madison, FL 32341.
T. J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons Funeral Home Madison, Florida is in charge of arrangements.
You may visit our website at www.beggsfuneral.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019