Aubrey Cline Mayo
Tallahassee - Aubrey Cline Mayo, 83, of Tallahassee, Florida passed away in his home on July 1, 2019. Aubrey was a fighter and he fought hard to beat the Big C, but ultimately lost the battle. He peacefully accepted God's plan for his life and went on to meet his precious Savior, Jesus Christ, while surrounded by the love of his life, Betty, and his children, and grandchildren.
Aubrey was born on January 25, 1936 in Marianna, Florida to his parents, James Roy Mayo and Lucille Flanders Mayo. He was one of four sons, which include the late Roy Mayo (Joan), Kenneth Mayo (Marie) (late wife Barbara), and Wayne Mayo (Ernestine).
He graduated from Leon High School in 1955 and attended Florida State University. He married his high school sweetheart, Betty Jean Ragans, on April 19, 1959 at First Baptist Church in downtown Tallahassee. Aubrey and Betty (whom he often called "Bright Eyes") were married for 60 beautiful years. Together they had three daughters.
Aubrey is survived by his wife, Betty Ragans Mayo of Tallahassee, Florida; his daughters, Kimberly Mayo Morris, Janet Mayo Whitfield (Jeffrey) and Jill Mayo Weisman (Scott); and five grandchildren, Heather Roberts (Tim), Keith Whitfield, Chase Aubrey Morris (Cierra Roylance), Shelby Eichler (Christopher), Ella Weisman, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, James Roy Mayo; his mother, Lucille Flanders Mayo; and his brother, Roy Mayo.
His hard work ethic began at the early age of 6, selling boiled peanuts with his brothers on the corner of Monroe Street and College Avenue. He later worked for the State of Florida for 31 years, the last 16 of which were for the Florida Legislature - Joint Legislative Management Committee, where he served as Chief of Operations for the Legislative Data Center. He retired in 1988. Aubrey kept himself busy partnering with son-in-law, Jeff Whitfield, at Whitfield Construction Inc., and managing Mayo Brothers Rental Properties. He also served as a board member with Courage through Cancer Ministries, and as a deacon at North Florida Baptist Church, where he was a member for 47 years.
Aubrey, a true southern gentleman, was known as a kind, loving, strong, Godly man who had a heart for spending time with people and sharing his love of God. He was a man with many passions. Some of his favorite pastimes were hunting at Mosquito Creek Farm, fishing, spending time at the Shell Point beach house, watching FSU ballgames, traveling, cooking huge meals for his family and friends, and helping others in any way possible. Aubrey loved to stay active, keeping his hands and mind busy with construction/carpentry projects. For extra fun, you could often find Aubrey on his riding lawn mower, either at his home or someone else's. His ultimate joy was spending time with his family, and you could always count on "Papa" to initiate the plans for the family gatherings. His family was his world!
Aubrey, Honey, Daddy, Papa, Brother, Uncle, Friend will be greatly missed, but knowing he is walking the streets of gold gives us peace and comfort at this difficult time.
Arrangements:
Visitation:
Friday, July 5th from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Beggs Funeral Home
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Funeral:
Saturday, July 6th at 11:00 am
North Florida Baptist Church
3000 North Meridian Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
Burial immediately following the funeral service:
Culley's Meadow Wood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
Donations may be made to:
Courage Through Cancer Ministries
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
Big Bend Hospice
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 4, 2019