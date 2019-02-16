|
Audley Manning
Quincy - Audley Manning, 85 went home to be with the Lord on the morning of February 14, 2019. The service will be Monday, February 18, 11:00 AM at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church, burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Sunday, February 17, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529).
A native of Brooks City, GA he resided in Quincy since the mid 50's. He was a member of Thomas Memorial Baptist Church where he was Sunday School Superintendent and a Sunday School Teacher. He retired from North Florida Research Education Center after 43 years ,and Westend Barbershop where he retired as a Barber after 44 years.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Sara Manning , two daughters; Cindy Strickland Samford (John) of Quincy and Cathy Holliday (Bruce) of Madison, AL, a brother; Randolph Manning (Emma) of Leesburg, FL, two grandsons; Skylar Strickland (Beverly) and Garrett Strickland (Courtney) all of Tallahassee, a great grandson, Hudson, a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Ralph and Lena Manning, three sisters, four brothers, and a son-in-law; Cliff Strickland.
A special Thank You to Becky Lloyd and Ida Colson of Big Bend Hospice.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Thomas Memorial Baptist Church ,P. O. Box 725, Quincy, 32353 or Lighthouse Children's Home, 7771 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019