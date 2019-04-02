|
|
Audrey Ellen Ash
- - Audrey Ellen Ash, 92, passed away March 31, 2019. "Sweet Audrey" as she was known to her friends, was born April 25, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan. She was a proud alumni of Michigan State University and a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Audrey was an avid golfer and served as President of Capital City Country Club Ladies Golf Association. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Allan Todd Ash. She is survived by her daughters Kathy Smith of Santa Rosa Beach, FL and Alison Ash of San Antonio, TX, beloved grandchildren Georgia Cappleman (Todd Chaires), Ashley Cappleman (Jared Barley), Candace Ericks (Stuart Maslanik) & Michael Ericks, and great grandchildren Henry Richardson, William Barley, Hayden Chaires & Francesca Chaires. There will be a Celebration of her life at the family home on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm, in Tallahassee. If you would like to attend and need more information about the location, please call 850-294-6685. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Refuge House. P.O. Box 20910 Tallahassee, FL 32316; 850-922-6062; refuge house.com Young Fulford Cremation and Funeral Services is assisting the family with their arrangements. 850-610-4444 youngfulford.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019