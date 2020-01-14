|
|
Audrey Galimore
Tallahassee - Audrey Galimore, 81, of Tallahassee passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Funeral service will be 11 AM, Sat., January 18, 2020 at Bethel AME Church with burial at Greenwood Cemetery. Wake Service will be Friday from 5:30-6:30 at Strong & Jones Chapel. Survivors include her sons, Marlon Galimore (Sylvia), Cohes, NY, Davonshe Galimore (Loree), Indianapolis, IN; daughter Fawndreta Galimore, Tallahassee, FL; brothers, Clarence Gaines (Nara), Tallahassee, FL, Roscoe Gaines, Jacksonville, FL, Paul Gaines; sisters Anita O. Abrams, Tallahassee, FL and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020