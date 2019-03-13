|
Audrey Lois DeBeaugrine
Tallahassee - Audrey DeBeaugrine, age 89, entered into rest on March 7, 2019, in Tallahassee, Florida.
She was born in Gibson, Georgia and lived in Headland, Alabama for over 50 years before moving to Tallahassee 4 years ago. Audrey was a school teacher for over 40 years teaching primarily first grade. She received her bachelor's degree from Georgia College for Women in Milledgeville, GA and her Master's and Education Specialist degrees from Troy State University in Troy, AL.
Audrey was married to the love her life, William (Bill) Hawes DeBeaugrine in 1957, for 61 years. She is preceded in death by Bill, her parents Ernest and Mollie Usry, her aunt, Nellie Kitchens who raised she and her three siblings after her parents' deaths, brothers James and Edward Usry (Elizabeth Prescott of Gibson, Georgia) and her sister, Alma Catherine Usry. She is survived by her son, Jim DeBeaugrine and his wife Susan Prater-DeBeaugrine of Tallahassee and grandchildren Evans Prater of Asheville, NC and Cassie DeBeaugrine of Tallahassee.
Graveside services will be held at twelve o'clock noon, Friday, March 15, 2019 at Tallahassee National Cemetery. There will be also be visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Headland United Methodist Church, Headland, Alabama with a celebration of her life to follow in the church sanctuary. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Headland United Methodist Church Building and Education Fund.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193) is assisting the DeBeaugrine family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019