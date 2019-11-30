|
|
Audrey Louise Blount Robbins
Go Noles! We're pretty sure that's how Grandma would have wanted us to start her obituary.
Audrey Louise Blount Robbins, adored mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother, died November 24, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida at the age of 94.
She was born on March 7, 1925 in a house on Duval Street in downtown Tallahassee where the Florida Supreme Court building now sits. Her parents were William Aude Blount and Mary Walker Smith Blount. She was the second of two full siblings (Walter Calvin Blount and Mary Blount Duff), and had two older half-siblings (Kathryn Blount Jones and Myrtis Elma Blount Caines).
Although her life rose and set in Tallahassee, the time in between saw her make her home in various parts of the United States and Japan. When she was in the second grade, her family moved to Jacksonville, Florida where she spent most of her formative years, and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1941.
In 1942, she moved back to Tallahassee to attend Florida State College for Women (now Florida State University). This move sparked a passion for Florida State that would remain with her for the rest of her life. 1942 also sparked another passion for Audrey as she met a U.S. Navy seaman named George Wilson Robbins of Clearfield Co., PA and married him on December 23, 1942 in a Methodist church in Williston, Levy Co., Florida.
Her life as a Navy wife for 22 years took her to Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, California, Hawaii and Japan. It also brought three of her greatest joys: her daughter, Carol; and sons, Richard and Steve. After George retired from the Navy, the two lived in Key West, Florida for a while before settling down on an orange grove in Ocala. Her children, grandchildren, and many other family members and friends have cherished memories of visiting Audrey and George on the grove.
Audrey spent most of her professional career as a Registrar at Oakcrest Elementary and Forest High School in Marion County, Florida. In her early retirement years she moved to St. Augustine, Florida and lived in a little white house with a white picket fence across the street from Flagler College.
She spent the last decade of her life living in Tallahassee where, among other things, she volunteered at the Museum of Florida History's "Grandma's Attic" exhibit. She played the role of "Grandma."
Audrey was a devout Methodist and faithful follower of Christ. As a testament to her faith and intellect, she memorized the 59 names of her 4 generations of descendants and regularly prayed for them by name.
She will be remembered by her family and friends as one who served all; a faithful Christian; avid Florida State fan; culinary master of pot pie and chicken and yellow rice; Mom to a few; and Grandma to many.
She was predeceased by her husband, George; brother, Walter; and half-sisters Kathryn, and Myrtis.
Survivors include her sister, Mary Blount Duff; children, Carol Louise Robbins Crosby, George Richard Robbins, and Stephen Walter Robbins; grandchildren, Sean Bunke Crosby, Kelly Dineen Crosby McDermott, James Ryan Crosby, George Rusty Robbins, Audrey Elizabeth Robbins, Allison Robbins Bunker, Matthew Travis Robbins, Robert Wilson Robbins, Traci Rene Robbins Beyer, Stephen Richard Robbins, Charles Darron Robbins, Jared McKinney Robbins, and Ginny Marie Robbins Stewart; 42 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, December 7 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1700 North Meridian Road Tallahassee, FL. Her ashes will be buried alongside her mother in the Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts may be made to or the Museum of Florida History.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019