Audrey Marie Bultmann


2011 - 2019
Audrey Marie Bultmann Obituary
Audrey Marie Bultmann

Tallahassee - On December 27th the Lord called sweet Audrey Marie home! If you took the time to know her, you loved her.

Audrey was sweet and quirky and loved everyone that she came into contact with. If you were lucky enough to get an aggressive Audrey hug, you were loved. She was joyful, loved video games, swimming, and playing chase. She loved all animals and could be found sneaking the neighbors' cat. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her loving parents, Rachel and Craig Bultmann; two amazing, compassionate sisters, Emily and Olivia; and an amazing extended family, including grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral service will be at 11:00AM on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Four Oaks Church, 4500 W. Shannon Lakes Drive. A private interment will be held following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Audrey Bultmann Advancement Fund: Cayer Behavioral Group, 2331 Hansen Court, Tallahassee, Florida 32301.

Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Bultmann family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
