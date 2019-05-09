Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
New Jerusalem M.B. Church
Havana, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Augustus Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Augustus Byrd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Augustus Byrd Obituary
Havana - Augustus Byrd, 82 of Havana, died on Tuesday, April 30, in Tallahassee. He was a member of New Jerusalem M.B. Church in Havana, where his service will be 11 AM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 with burial in the Ayalla Plantation Cemetery in Tallahassee. He is survived by his wife, Lilly M. Byrd; sons, Tony Byrd of Havana, LaMont Brown of Newark, NJ and his daughters, Subrina Byrd of Tallahassee, Deborah Byrd, Belinda Chukes, Sheryl Gainous and Jacqueline Byrd, all of Havana; 23 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now