Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sanctuary of Praise
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Sanctuary of Praise
Greenville, FL - Austin Travon Douglas, 27, of Greenville, FL passed tragically in Jacksonville on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Sanctuary of Praise, with burial in St. Matthews Cemetery, both in Greenville. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Church. Austin had been an employee at Winn-Dixie, Gold Kist and Stahl-Meyer Foods. Cherishing his love are his son, Magik Douglas; daughter, Alonni Douglas; mother, Tanya M. Thomas; maternal grandmother, Mrs. Matilda Thomas; brothers, Shedrick Williams and Kinsey Reddick; sisters, Nicole Reddick and Meisha Mitchell; and numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
