Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethel M.B. Church
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
1948 - 2019
Avon Alexander Obituary
Avon Alexander

Tallahassee, FL - On Wednesday, July 3, 2019, Avon Alexander, a loving son, brother and doting father of four daughters transitioned this earthly life at age 71. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Bethel M.B. Church, Tallahassee, with military honors burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born March 9, 1948 in Tallahassee, FL to Willie and Willie Mae Straughn Alexander, Avon graduated in 1967 from the original Lincoln High School. He attended FAMU for a short time before joining the U.S. Navy. He worked for the Secretary of State, Division of Corporations as a supervisor for 30 years before retiring. Cherishing his love and memory are his mother, four daughters, Carla (Paul) Clark, Yvette Donaldson, Audra (Juan) Jordan and Adrienne Alexander; siblings: Ollie Dell Parrish, Shella (Jessie) and Robert (Janessa) Alexander and Dorothy Washington; 10 grandchildren; special friend and caregiver, Sherri Tucker; former wife and friend, Mildred Alexander; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Avon was predeceased by his father and siblings: Mae Eva A. Wilson, Willie B. and Albert "Champ" Alexander.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 11, 2019
