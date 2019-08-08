|
Barbara A. Hopkins
Tallahassee, FL - Barbara Ann Powell Hopkins, 64, passed on Friday, August 2, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at St. John M.B. Church, Keith Street, Tallahassee, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. She attended Rickards High School and had been a housekeeper at several local lodging establishments. Cherishing her love are her devoted daughter, Karen Buggs (Louis) Hall; two grandchildren; brothers, Leroy (Brenda) King, Jr. and Robert (Calthy) Williams; sisters: Eleanor (Zack) Duval, Vanzella Towels, Patsy (Sylvester) Snell, Brenda (Jessie) Christie, Jo Ann (Michael) Williams, Kathy (Lorenzo) Harrell and Patricia Jenkins and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019