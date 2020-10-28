Barbara Allen Cartledge
Tallahassee - Barbara Allen Cartledge, age 79 entered rest on October 22, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. Barbara was a colorful and caring daughter, mother, grandmother, & friend. As an animal lover, Barbara rescued many throughout her life. In her free time, Barbara enjoyed singing, cooking, crocheting, reading and nurturing friendships.
Barbara was born in Tampa and was a North Florida resident for over 55 years. She was a former member of the Washington Street Church of Christ & current member of Meridian Woods Church of Christ. Barbara retired with over 35 years of service with the State of Florida. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard King Allen, & brother, Larry King Allen. Barbara is survived by her mother, Louise S. Allen; four daughters; grandchildren; Uncle & Aunt Frank and Della Allen; many neighbors and friends.
Graveside services will be held in Lecanto, FL November 1st @ 1:00pm at Magnolia Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leon County Humane Society, 413 Timberlane Road Tallahassee, Florida 32312.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements (www.bevisfh.com
850-385-2193).