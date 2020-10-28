1/
Barbara Allen Cartledge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Allen Cartledge

Tallahassee - Barbara Allen Cartledge, age 79 entered rest on October 22, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. Barbara was a colorful and caring daughter, mother, grandmother, & friend. As an animal lover, Barbara rescued many throughout her life. In her free time, Barbara enjoyed singing, cooking, crocheting, reading and nurturing friendships.

Barbara was born in Tampa and was a North Florida resident for over 55 years. She was a former member of the Washington Street Church of Christ & current member of Meridian Woods Church of Christ. Barbara retired with over 35 years of service with the State of Florida. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard King Allen, & brother, Larry King Allen. Barbara is survived by her mother, Louise S. Allen; four daughters; grandchildren; Uncle & Aunt Frank and Della Allen; many neighbors and friends.

Graveside services will be held in Lecanto, FL November 1st @ 1:00pm at Magnolia Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leon County Humane Society, 413 Timberlane Road Tallahassee, Florida 32312.

Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Magnolia Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE Cremation-Prearrangement Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved