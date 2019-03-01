|
Barbara Ann Creel
Tallahassee - Memorial Services for Ms. Barbara Ann(Weston) Creel, 79, who died Feb.18, will be held April 27, at George T. Bagby State Park, 330 Bagby Parkway, Ft. Gaines, Ga. A reception will follow at the home of Elaine and Evelyn Jones, 141 Sunflower Ct., Georgetown 39854. 334-306-7488 for RSVP.
Ms. Creel was born in Sasser, Ga. on May 21, 1939, to the late Robert B. and Velma Jones Weston. She was preceded in death by grandparents, J.R. Jones, Sr. and Laura Jones of Dawson and Wade and Bertha Weston of Sasser.
She graduated from Terrell High School in Dawson in 1957. She was employed with Fla. Division of Motor Vehicles for 30 years.
Survivors include two sons: Michael Creel, Opp, Al; Timothy(Barbara)Creel of Laurel Hill, Fl., three grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, sister Sara(Paul) Morin and brother Robert L.(Mary) Weston and too many to name.
Memorials my be made to http://www.achristmasforrobby.com-ToysforTots; or: Comfort Care Hospice, 830 So. 3 Notch St., Andalusia, Al. 36420
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 1, 2019