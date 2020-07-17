Barbara Ann "Bobbe" Fitchner Pound
Tallahassee - Barbara Ann "Bobbe" Fitchner Pound passed away quietly in the company of her daughter, Jeannie Michelle, on Thursday, July 9th, 2020, at Archbold Hospital in Thomasville, GA.
She was born October 24, 1933, in Tallahassee, to Mona Josephine Estock Fitchner and Eugene Edward Fitchner. She graduated from Leon High in 1951 and attended Stetson College in Deland, FL, for a year. She transferred back to FSU but left school in order to marry James Hannon "Jimmy" Pound Jr.
She was particularly proud of her father Eugene Edward Fitchner and her grandfather Edward Daniel Fitchner. Both were local architects during Tallahassee's formative years whose works include the Women's Club and twelve Tudor style residences in Los Robles, several Greek houses on FSU campus, as well as Ruge Hall, the Floridan Hotel, and the City Hall of Panama City.
She is survived by her four children: James H Pound III (Vera), Jeff Tyler Pound, Jeannie Michelle Pound and Joy Angela Pound, as well as two grandchildren: James H Pound IV (Elizabeth) and Jessica Renee Petree (John), two great-grandsons: Isaiah Z. Petree and James H Pound V (Jameson), and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by: Her parents, Eugene Edward Fitchner and Mona Fitchner Brooks, her three brothers, Eugene Liston Fitchner, Craig Fitchner and Daniel Alexander "Spud" Fitchner, her grand-nephew, Chase Fitchner, and her ex-husband, James H Pound Jr.
She will be laid to rest in a private burial at Oakland Cemetery in Tallahassee. Her son, Jay, has created a photo tribute at www.barbarapound.com
. All communications may be addressed to:
Family of Bobbe Pound
524 W Live Oak Circle
Thomasville, GA 31792
Or jeannie.pound@gmail.com