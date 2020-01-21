|
|
Barbara Ann Gainous
Orlando - Barbara Ann Gainous, 66, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. Memorial services will be 11 AM, Sat., Jan. 25 at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church (Macon Community). Visitation will be 6 PM - 9 PM, Fri., Jan. 24 at the home of Mrs. Laurine Otley, 3044 N. Meridian Road, Tallahassee, FL.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tosha Leonard and Maurice Harper; mother, Laurine P. Otley; siblings: Ura Lee Jenkins, Mary Otley and Major Otley, Jr. (Sharon) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020