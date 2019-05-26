|
|
Barbara Ann Holmes
Tallahassee - Barbara Ann Holmes, aged 81, passed away on May 21, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. Barbara had been a resident of the Westminster Oaks retirement community for the past three-and-a-half years.
Barbara was born in Brighton, Michigan on September 7, 1937. In 1959 she received a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Barry College (now Barry University), Miami Shores, Florida. Also in 1959 she married Charles Holmes, whom she had known since elementary school.
In her adult life Barbara lived in New York, Texas, Colorado and Florida. One of her life's passions was teaching. She loved children and taught elementary school for many years. She also loved gardening and in Texas she had a working farm where she sold vegetables from her garden, eggs from her chickens, and milk from her dairy cows. Horses and sheep rounded out the livestock. In 1980 her rural home in Corpus Christi, Texas lay in the path of Hurricane Allen and she evacuated her family, two cows, four cats and three dogs to Houston, Texas. For three days the livestock resided in a cattle trailer in a suburban driveway and quickly became neighborhood favorites, especially during milking time. There were no casualties in the driveway or on the farm.
Barbara enjoyed wildlife photography. Trips to Alaska, Canada, and Montana were the highlights of her photography travels. The "backyard" of her home in the Rocky Mountain foothills of Colorado also provided many photo subjects without the need to leave her property.
In November 2015 Barbara and Charles joined the Westminster Oaks retirement community. Barbara suffered from the effects of Alzheimer's Disease but she was still able to participate in activities with her husband. One of these activities was animal therapy with Max, their Golden Retriever. Barbara loved Golden Retrievers of which she had five during her lifetime. She also taught religion at the Catholic churches that she and her husband were members of throughout their lives.
Barbara is survived by her daughter Beth Huettel (Markus) of Tallahassee, Florida; a son Timothy Holmes (Enda) of Eugene, Oregon; four grandchildren Katie, Tia, Anna, and Caleb; a brother-in-law Howard G. Holmes II (Marti); a nephew, Chip; three nieces, Cheryl, Julie, and Cindy; and Max, her Golden Retriever. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Charles Holmes and parents Clayton and Elizabeth Dennis.
A memorial service will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church (624 Miccosukee Road, Tallahassee, Florida 32308) on Friday, May 31st, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tallahassee Memorial Animal Therapy Program or the .
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 26, 2019