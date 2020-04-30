|
|
Barbara Ann Johnston, age 83, passed into the comforting arms of her Lord and
Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 29, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She died at her home in Tallahassee, Florida, with the family that truly loved her.
Barbara was born in Wayland, NY on May 17, 1936, to her parents, Evelyn Monahan and Larue Wensel. She attended school in Painted Post, NY, from kindergarten thru high school and graduated in 1954. In high school, she was a band majorette, cheerleader, and participated in intramural sports.
After high school, Barbara worked for Cunnings Book Store in Corning, NY, and the Mary Kirkland Shoppe in Painted Post. In 1955, as she was waiting for a bus, her husband-to-be, Jerry Johnston, stopped and offered to take her home. In 1957, they were married, and enjoyed more than 62 years together. They raised four children, and were blessed with thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
When Jerry graduated from Stetson University in 1959, Barbara and Jerry moved to Cape Canaveral for 5 years, then to Tallahassee in 1964. They later moved to Washington, DC for 2 years, and Savannah, GA for 4 years, but returned to Tallahassee each time. Through it all, Barbara never forgot her upstate NY roots. Her very favorite place in the world was Painted Post, even though she had traveled to Europe, Ireland, England, Scotland, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Russia, Alaska, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America. Her all-time favorite travel spot was the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro. It was a spiritual moment for her.
Barbara was a founding member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, was an avid reader, loved traveling, and was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She was adored by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who labeled her "Best Nana Ever." Her many friends were attracted to her sparkling, positive personality, and her never-ending sense of humor. During the past two years, when she dealt with serious health issues, she demonstrated courage, and showed everyone the strength of her German-Irish heritage. At bedtime, she always told Jerry, "I'll be better tomorrow." She always told her grandchildren, when saying goodbye, "Say your prayers!
Barbara was preceded in death by her mother and father; her stepfather, George Greenan; her brother, Larry Wensel; and her sister, Sharon Monahan.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Johnston; her children: Randy Johnston (Alice) of Auburn, AL, Susan Shields (Cliff) of Winder, GA, Paige Miller of Tallahassee (fiancé Ben), and Chris Johnston (Tracy) of Tallahassee. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren: Ryan Shields (Christi), Jeremy Shields (Cecilia), David Shields (Nayely), Michael Shields, Jeffrey Shields, Matthew Johnston (Johanna), Peter Johnston, Phillip Johnston, Sarah Miller, Samuel Miller, Jacob Johnston, Luke Johnston, and Mark Johnston; and her 9 great-grandchildren: Alice Anne Johnston, Noelle Johnston, Robert Johnston, Henry Shields, Jack Shields, Daniel Shields, Emma Shields, Benjamin Shields and Ethan Shields.
Barbara's family is grateful for the many doctors, nurses and other caregivers that were so kind to her over the last few years. They especially thank Dr. Jeffrey Crooms, whose surgical skills gave Barbara another year of life with them; her long-time family friend, Dr. Jim Stockwell, who acted as Barbara's health care advocate for many years; and Father Michael Foley, her pastor and true friend of nearly 50 years, who prayed by her side during her darkest hours.
Barbara's family will receive visitors at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, on Sunday, May 3, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Due to current statewide guidelines restricting gatherings of more than 10 people, proper social distancing will be observed during the Visitation.
A funeral mass will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, in Tallahassee on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11:00 am, with only the immediate family in attendance. Burial will be held immediately after the service, at MeadowWood Memorial Park, on Timberland Road, in Tallahassee. The service will be livestreamed on Culley's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/meadowwoodmemorialpark/
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, remembrance contributions be given in Barbara's name to the Good Shepherd Catholic Church Building Fund, or to Tallahassee Big Bend Hospice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020