Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Anne Mills


1941 - 2019
Barbara Anne Mills
Barbara Anne Mills

Tallahassee - Barbara Anne Mills, 78, a long time resident of Tallahassee, passed away at her home on July 19, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Visitation is from 6:00 until 7:30 PM, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home. The funeral is 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with interment following at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the , Leon County Chapter or Big Bend Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 21, 2019
