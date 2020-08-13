Barbara Anne Spencer Winslett
Tallahassee - Barbara Anne Spencer Winslett peacefully passed away at her home surrounded by family on Aug.12 at age 91. Barbara was born on Nov. 29, 1928 to Capt. Burford and Mary Virginia Spencer in Mobile, Ala. Following her father during his career as both an Army officer (and later as a Commander for the Civilian Conservation Corps.), she and her mother called many places home, including Pensacola, Seattle, New Jersey and Key West where she had many stories to tell about the wartime efforts and nightime blackouts while her father served with the Coast Artillery. Later, a little sister, Mary Warren completed the family. Barbara attended Leon High School and later continued her studies at the University of Alabama where she met and married the love of her life, a dashing young Navy Ensign on his way to becoming a Naval Aviator. Their life in the Navy took them on many adventures and locales including Hawaii, California, Key West and Rota, Spain. From there, they traveled and explored Europe with their 4 children in tow. Upon her husband Roy's retirement from the Navy, they made the decision to continue raising their children in Tallahassee. There, Barbara and Roy took their love of antiques and appreciation of older buildings they saw while traveling through Europe and opened JoWins Antiques on Mahan Drive. Later, because of Roy's success in selling real estate, they established their own firm in the same location, Lafayette Realty/BHG. Barbara started in sales and eventually rose to managing broker, managing both the business and some 40 rental properties. An avid lover of antiques, quilting, knitting and books, there was no place she would rather be than collecting seashells at St. Teresa Beach.
Barbara is survived by her four children, Christine (Carl), Ernie (Paulette), Don (Martha) and Lori (Rick); 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She also assigned a special "brother" status to her beloved cousin, Capt. Robert Spencer, US Navy, Retired. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 59 yrs., Cmdr. Ernest Roy Winslett and her sister, Mary Warren Spencer Perkins (Everall). There will be a graveside service on Saturday, August 15 at Roselawn Cemetery at 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Leon County Humane Society or animal shelter of your choice.
