1/1
Barbara Anne Spencer Winslett
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Anne Spencer Winslett

Tallahassee - Barbara Anne Spencer Winslett peacefully passed away at her home surrounded by family on Aug.12 at age 91. Barbara was born on Nov. 29, 1928 to Capt. Burford and Mary Virginia Spencer in Mobile, Ala. Following her father during his career as both an Army officer (and later as a Commander for the Civilian Conservation Corps.), she and her mother called many places home, including Pensacola, Seattle, New Jersey and Key West where she had many stories to tell about the wartime efforts and nightime blackouts while her father served with the Coast Artillery. Later, a little sister, Mary Warren completed the family. Barbara attended Leon High School and later continued her studies at the University of Alabama where she met and married the love of her life, a dashing young Navy Ensign on his way to becoming a Naval Aviator. Their life in the Navy took them on many adventures and locales including Hawaii, California, Key West and Rota, Spain. From there, they traveled and explored Europe with their 4 children in tow. Upon her husband Roy's retirement from the Navy, they made the decision to continue raising their children in Tallahassee. There, Barbara and Roy took their love of antiques and appreciation of older buildings they saw while traveling through Europe and opened JoWins Antiques on Mahan Drive. Later, because of Roy's success in selling real estate, they established their own firm in the same location, Lafayette Realty/BHG. Barbara started in sales and eventually rose to managing broker, managing both the business and some 40 rental properties. An avid lover of antiques, quilting, knitting and books, there was no place she would rather be than collecting seashells at St. Teresa Beach.

Barbara is survived by her four children, Christine (Carl), Ernie (Paulette), Don (Martha) and Lori (Rick); 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She also assigned a special "brother" status to her beloved cousin, Capt. Robert Spencer, US Navy, Retired. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 59 yrs., Cmdr. Ernest Roy Winslett and her sister, Mary Warren Spencer Perkins (Everall). There will be a graveside service on Saturday, August 15 at Roselawn Cemetery at 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Leon County Humane Society or animal shelter of your choice.

Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE Cremation-Prearrangement Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved