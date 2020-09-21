Barbara B. Lamb
Tallahassee - Barbara B. Lamb, 90, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida.
Mrs. Lamb was born in Shreveport, LA, on December 02, 1929. She was a Librarian in Louisiana and Florida. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Byron A. Lamb; son, Noah Young; step-daughter, Debby Laudon; and step-son, Douglas Lamb.
Survivors include daughters, Laura Holland, Marilyn Young, Deborah Mouser, Victoria Lamb, and Rebeccah Garrett; son, Lawrence Lamb; sister, Olline Chaney; 15 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A private Celebration of Life service will occur at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Goose Creek Wildlife Sanctuary, 830 Watts Road, Tallahassee, FL 32303- (850)545-3491.
To view and sign online guestbook, go to www.culleysmeadowwood.com