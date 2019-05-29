Services
Quincy - Barbara Ehrat Bietenholz, age nearly 97 years, of Quincy, passed away May 26, 2019. She was the daughter of Adolf and Lilly Blumer Ehrat of Switzerland, born June 3, 1922.

A native of Kilchberg, Switzerland, her family moved to Quincy in 1955 and she became a naturalized citizen in 1961. She and her husband, Ernst Bietenholz, worked together as a team for the Southern Division of American Sumatra Tobacco Corporation and Imperial Nurseries, a division of Culbro Corporation.

Survivors of Barbara include her children; Brigitta B. Clark and Rick Bietenholz of Quincy and Andy Bietenholz of Blountstown, four grandchildren; Josh Bietenholz, Anna Edwards, Robert and Eric Clark and nine-great grandchildren; Devon, Shreve, Sidney and Ashlyn Clark, Mason and Alaina Edwards, and Owen, Zack and Sara Bietenholz. She was predeceased by her husband; Ernst Bietenholz.

Barbara asked that we not hold a memorial service and that there not be a funeral. If you were friends of her, the family asks that you not mourn her death-- but celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Bld., Tallahassee, FL 32308 or the . A special Thank you for the care from Hospice, 1st. Presbyterian Church of Quincy and from Christine Winbush, also to Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) for all your help.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 29, 2019
