Barbara Gail Phillips
Lanark - Gail Phillips, age 71, passed away at her home in Lanark, on September 7, 2019. She was proceeded in death by her mother, Phyllis Andrews Fretwell and her brother, Bernard Phillips.
Gail was born in Macon, Georgia and spent most of her childhood in Daytona Beach, Florida. She graduated from Daytona Beach Mainland High School and West Georgia University, with a bachelor's degree in Psychology. After graduation, she began her 35-year career as a social worker with the State of Florida. She was a long-time resident of Longwood, Florida and a resident of Franklin County since 2005.
Gail loved fishing, boating, woodworking, craft projects, gardening, cooking, anything related to the St. James Bay and her cat. She was active in the Lanark Village Boat Club and the Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers.
She is survived by her best friend and wife of 42 years, Kathy Swaggerty, sister-in-law, Dorothy "Lee" Phillips (Bernard, dec.), niece Michelle Mitchell (James), nephew, Michael Phillips (Lori), great nieces, Morgan Shaw and Kayla Phillips, great nephews Kyle Shaw and Evan Phillips.
No service is planned.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019