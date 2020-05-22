|
|
Barbara Grace Robinson Cox
Dowling Park - Barbara Grace Robinson Cox, 82, of Dowling Park, Florida, completed her long goodbye and made her journey home on May 19, 2020. Barbara was born March 5, 1938 in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Barbara was a wife, mother, sister, "Grammie", aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed. She leaves behind her son, James Richard Cox (and wife Laura), her grandchildren, Courtney Elizabeth Cox Ferguson (and husband Thomas), Hayden Richard Esser, all of Tallahassee and Logan Edward Esser of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Barbara is survived by her brothers Richard Robinson (and wife Joan) Edward Robinson (and wife Barbara), sisters Martha Davis (and husband Ken), Peggy McDermott-Quiggle (and husband Jack) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Grace Robinson, her husband James Richard Cox, her daughter Diane Lynn Cox Esser and son-in-law Bryan Keith Esser.
To read more about Barbara's life, legacy and livestream memorial mass, please visit www.bevisfh.com.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 22 to May 24, 2020