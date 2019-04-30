|
Barbara H. Polak, a resident of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away at the age of 85 on April 26, 2019 after lengthy illness. She was the daughter of the late J.D. and Myrtice Herring, and lived for 84 years in her beloved Tallahassee, before relocating to be close to her daughter.
Barbara graduated from Leon High, and attended Florida State University. She was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, and left FSU to marry her handsome football player #50 Nat Polak. They were married for 42 years until he passed away in 1995.
She was a member of Church of the Advent, and served on the Church Vestry, altar guild, flower guild, and volunteered her time to various needs of the Church. She was a member of Sabal Palm Garden Circle, St. Monica's Guild, Daughters of the King, UDC, Junior Women's Club, and past president of the Democratic Women's Club.
She loved socializing with her ladies supper club, her birthday gals group, and evenings at the symphony and theater. She enjoyed golf, gardening, and supporting Florida State football. She gave her time to help at Grace Mission, and was always there to help out friends and family in their time of need.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her beloved son, Michael William Polak; and her sister, Anita Gail Lolley. She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Polak Onofry (Ronnie); her granddaughters, Sarah Christina Snedeker and Melanie Anne Huff (Eric); and her great grandson, Wyatt Michael Huff, who she was so happy to meet and love on this year. She also leaves behind her aunt, Dorothy Green (Mal) and her nephew, Christopher Lolley (Diane). Her wit and special humor will be missed by countless relatives and friends, as well as her bonus Onofry family.
Funeral Services will be at 2PM on May 2, 2019 at Advent Episcopal Church with interment following at Roselawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Advent Episcopal Church or Grace Mission, in care of Advent Episcopal Church.
"Blessed is she who has believed that the Lord would fulfill his promises to her." Luke 1:45
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 30, 2019